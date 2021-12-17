Better identification of sesame in food packaging needed to avoid anaphylaxis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Check your fridge before making meals this holiday season. Fresh Express is recalling varieties of its bagged branded and private-label salad products produced at its facility in suburban Streamwood over concerns that it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacterium can serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration warned. Healthy people are more likely to have symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in multiple states – including Illinois and Indiana. More product information is available at this link. You can return the recalled salad to the store where you bought it, for a full refund.

STREAMWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO