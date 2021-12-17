ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Better identification of sesame in food packaging needed to avoid anaphylaxis

By ACAAI
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the US Congress passed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education & Research Act which, among other things, added sesame to the list of allergens which are mandatory for inclusion on food labels by 2023. A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the...

medicalxpress.com

FOOD SAFETY

