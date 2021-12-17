ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Digital twins for cancer patients could be 'paradigm shift' for predictive oncology

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-institutional team, including a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) contributor, has proposed a framework for digital twin models of cancer patients that researchers say would create a "paradigm shift" for predictive oncology. Published online in Nature Medicine on Nov. 25, the proposed framework for Cancer Patient Digital Twins...

medicalxpress.com

#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Digital#Nature Medicine
