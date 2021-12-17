2 Killed in Collision, Vehicle Found on Roadway Median

Two people were killed in a crash on Manchester Avenue in Westchester Thursday night. Keith Johnson/KNN

Westchester, Los Angeles: Two people were found deceased inside a vehicle located on a roadway median after a collision in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the call of a single vehicle collision around 9:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on the 6800 block of West Manchester Avenue. Firefighters found two patients deceased inside the vehicle upon arrival, and remained on the scene to extricate the victims in coordination with the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Coroner, according to Nicholas Prange with LAFD. There are no further details at this time.