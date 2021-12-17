Displaying items by tag: disease

NCDHHS releases 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report

RALEIGH —Programs that provide overdose prevention and syringe access are serving more people and potentially saving more lives, according to the 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Troxler names Foote as new Plant Industry director

RALEIGH — Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today named William “Bill” Foote of Cary as the new director of the Plant Industry Division in the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Foote replaces Phil Wilson, who is retiring at the end of September after 37 years with the department.

N.C. Wildlife Commission gives update on mysterious songbird disease

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials announced today that the outbreak affecting songbirds since May 2020 seems to be subsiding and, thanks to diligent reporting by North Carolina residents, it appears not to have notably impacted birds in our state.

Troxler encourages horse owners to vaccinate against mosquito-borne diseases and rabies

RALEIGH — Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is encouraging equine owners to have their animals vaccinated against Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis and West Nile Virus.

State Veterinarian reminds livestock and pet owners to watch out for ticks

RALEIGH — State Veterinarian Doug Meckes is reminding livestock and pet owners to be vigilant in their tick preventative measures during warm weather. Recently, the deaths of five cows in Surry County were linked to acute anemia caused by tick infestations. Samples were sent to the N.C. Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch for identification which confirmed Asian longhorned ticks.

