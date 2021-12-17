Displaying items by tag: opioid abuse

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDHHS releases 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report

RALEIGH —Programs that provide overdose prevention and syringe access are serving more people and potentially saving more lives, according to the 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 14:11

Longtime OB/GYN returns to Sandhills, joins FirstHealth OB/GYN-Richmond

ROCKINGHAM—William (Skip) Johnstone Jr., M.D., J.D., MBA, is no stranger to the Sandhills region. He cared for patients in Moore County for 19 years before joining the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program with New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., where he has served for the last eight years.

Monday, 14 October 2019 13:34

Sandhills region wins $1M federal grant to battle opioid abuse

PINEHURST— Driven by a shared goal that “all pathways will lead to freedom and survival from opioid addiction and dependence in the Sandhills region,” a partnership of more than 25 health and human services organizations in Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties recently won a $1 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration to implement activities to address opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

