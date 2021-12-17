Displaying items by tag: Hepatitis C
NCDHHS releases 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report
RALEIGH —Programs that provide overdose prevention and syringe access are serving more people and potentially saving more lives, according to the 2020-2021 North Carolina Safer Syringe Initiative Annual Report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Monday, 03 May 2021 12:04
Gov. Cooper, NCDHHS encourages screening, testing and vaccination during Hepatitis Awareness Month
RALEIGH — More than 175,000 people currently living in North Carolina have been diagnosed with chronic viral hepatitis, and many more may have hepatitis but do not realize they are infected. To address this important health issue, Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed May as Hepatitis Awareness Month and May 19 as Hepatitis Testing Day.
