ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

7,500 ‘concerned’ parents, students report school mask mandates, Missouri AG said

By Heidi Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhE0s_0dPgMNgw00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Missouri parents and students emailed the state Attorney General’s office about concerns over mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols according to Eric Schmitt.

Last week Missouri’s Attorney General asked parents to report school districts that were enforcing mask mandates . He asked concerns to be sent to an email after a Cole County judge ruled that public health orders related to the COVID pandemic are unconstitutional.

Schmitt said more than 7,500 emails from concerned parents and students were sent to his office in a week. According to the AG, a majority were from parents and students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders.

“We’ve received a tremendous response from parents who are fed up with school districts across the state continuing to force their children to wear a mask all day or quarantine when they’re perfectly healthy,” Schmitt said . “My office has worked diligently to identify non-compliant school districts and send cease and desist letters to those districts. We will continue to fight these mask mandates and quarantine orders and enforce the law.”

Springfield Public School students and parents protest COVID-19 protocols

Schmitt sent 52 cease and desist letters to school districts across the state, including multiple districts in the Kansas City area. Each letter was sent because of a complaint from someone involved with the district Schmitt said.

In a statement released Friday Schmitt took credit for “a number of school districts that have either already rescinded or plan to rescind their mask mandates, quarantine orders.”

But other districts, like Lee’s Summit, plan to take legal action to continue to enforce protocols, if necessary. Instead of changing its COVID-19 protocols, a lawyer who represents the Lee’s Summit school board sent his own letter to the attorney general’s office and plans to defend its protocols if Schmitt decides to sue.

Missouri Senate race: Here’s who is running

Jackson County and St. Louis County have filed a motion to intervene in the court ruling that struck down public health officials’ and school districts’ abilities to issue health orders.

The two counties argue they want to “preserve the regulations that have enabled local public health authorities to address all matters of public health, not just COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 6

Jamie Kelly
7d ago

I’m so glad my kids aren’t school aged. The republicans are hell bent on getting them all sick. This is already backfiring on them. Smh

Reply
10
old man bs
6d ago

First; why would people email someone who is trying to endanger, the family values and the lives of children? The governor and the attorney general is going out to endanger the rights to life. Sounds like trump followers; get the numbers, 7,500; alleged people, more like a fragment of his imagination, this is how in moral the Attorney General and the governor of Missouri feels about the rest of the population?

Reply
4
Beverly Chapman
6d ago

If the kids want to wear them they still can but the ones that don't will not be forced to do so. Sounds like a win win to mé.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

SPS rescinds mask mandate, updates COVID-19 quarantine protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools has announced starting January 4, wearing masks will now be optional for all students. This announcement comes following the Missouri Attorney General issued threats to take legal action on public schools and health departments that continue to enforce mandatory masking. “All students ages 5-18 have now had the opportunity to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Springfield, MO
Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Springfield, MO
Health
KOLR10 News

With millions at stake, Springfield City Council approves participation in opioid settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s City Council voted Tuesday to begin the process of participating in the National Opioid Settlement, but some council members say they are unhappy with the proposed distribution of the money Missouri is set to receive. The settlement was reached in July and means Janssen and several drug distributors must pay billions […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 testing spikes in Springfield as Christmas weekend approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– COVID-19 testing is ramping up as the Ozarks wait for the likely arrival of the Omicron variant, holiday travel and Christmas gatherings. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says on Wednesday and Thursday more than 200 people will get tested at its clinic on East Battlefield in Springfield. OzarksFirst spoke with folks about what’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where you can get a COVID test in Springfield as appointments fill up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and hospital leaders say the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. However, it appears many in Springfield want to get tested before the holidays. The health department announced Monday, appointments for its Celebrate Safely Testing Event are full. There are other opportunities to get tested in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#School Board#Missouri Attorney General#Missouri Ag#Covid#Springfield Public School
KOLR10 News

“We’re competing for our fair share of nurses”: How Mercy hospital is combatting a roughly ten year nursing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital is looking for new ways to bring nurses in while keeping the ones already working. “There’s a national shortage going on,” Mercy Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Betty Jo Rocchio said. “Those that are still in nursing are really traveling now, so they’re moving all around the country.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Cassidy Rainwater Murder: Timothy Norton gets new attorney

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A hearing was held today in the Cassidy Rainwater case for Timothy Norton. Norton himself was not present, but his attorney, Brandon Twibell appeared and the judge sustained his motion to step down as Norton’s defense and Thomas Kirsch from Jefferson City was then assigned to Norton’s case. Twibell did not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy