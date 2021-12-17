ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Oshkosh’s JLG division taking 400,000-square-foot facility at Clinton Commerce Center

One of the biggest new industrial buildings in the airport area, whose tenant has long been kept under wraps, is to be occupied by a major lift and equipment manufacturer owned by a publicly traded company.

JLG, based in central Pennsylvania but owned by Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE: OSK), which is based in its namesake Wisconsin city, is the mystery tenant for Al. Neyer’s new 400,000-square-foot industrial building at Clinton Commerce Center in Findlay, sources familiar with the deal said.

It’s a tenant that for more than a year has only been identified under the name “Project Penguin” to the region’s commercial real estate community for what is likely one of the region’s biggest industrial real estate deals of the year.

