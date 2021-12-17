ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Lee Signs Multiyear Deal With Netflix

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary director and producer will collaborate with the streaming giant on multiple narrative films under his 40 Acres and a Mule masthead. Legendary film director and producer Spike Lee has inked a major overall deal with Netflix. Lee is set to direct and produce multiple films for the...

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Rapper To Sign Exclusive Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest rapper bringing her talents to television. The Houston hottie has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, it was announced on Thursday (December 16). The partnership will see Megan — whose nascent TV career includes a cameo in NBC’s crime comedy-drama Good Girls —...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spike Lee and Reinaldo Marcus Green on the Importance of Showcasing Black Families on Screen

Just a few years ago, in 2015, Reinaldo Marcus Green was a grad student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, angling for extra time with his professor — Spike Lee. Flash-forward six years: Marcus Green has directed one of the best-reviewed dramas of 2021 — “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). And Lee is more than happy to set aside some time to talk with his star pupil over Zoom. “I want to have the kind of staying power that Spike has,” Green says to Lee,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Netflix Signs Development Deal With Kalinda Vazquez; Sets YA Thriller As First Project

Netflix signed a multi-year overall deal with creator, writer, and producer Kalinda Vazquez (Star Trek: Discovery, Fear The Walking Dead). Under the terms of the deal, she will create, write and produce new series and other projects at the streamer. Vazquez is already writing and developing her first project Arbor Hall, an original YA concept that blends mystery, thriller, and genre story elements. It tells the story of a Latinx teen girl who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend on the campus of their exclusive boarding school. Along the way, she discovers an underbelly of her school that is far...
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

Academy Award Winner Spike Lee Forms Creative Partnership with Netflix

Spike Lee and Netflix have formed a creative partnership that will have Lee direct and produce narrative feature films under a multi-year deal. This partnership kicks off in January and follows four collaborations for the Academy Award winner with Netflix, including writing and directing Da 5 Bloods, writing and directing the She’s Gotta Have It series, directing Rodney King and producing See You Yesterday.
TV & VIDEOS
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'How I Met Your Father' drops trailer; Spike Lee's Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...
TV SERIES
beverlypress.com

Spike Lee will sign books at the Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in partnership with Chronicle Books will host Spike Lee as he signs copies of his new book “SPIKE,” which features rare photographs and director’s commentary on all his cinematic works, from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 17. Lee is a world-renowned, Academy...
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

Spike Lee Wanted ‘A Hero’ to Win the Palme d’Or

An interesting conversation occurred this morning. It was quite clear in June that Spike Lee wanted Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” to win the Palme d’Or. I heard it from numerous sources and another person mentioned it again this morning. It’s not like Spike hid it either, he was acting all jubilant after the film’s Palais screening at Cannes, even hugging Farhadi and his cast.
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
BET

50 Cent Teases "New Cosby Show" With Phylicia Rashad

Television boss Curtis“50 Cent” Jackson is eyeballing another potential good show idea. Earlier this week, the Power creator took to his Instagram account, where he revealed his longtime crush, veteran actress Phylicia Rashad. ​​“I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever,” 50 wrote alongside a screenshot of...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
TVLine

Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX will return to Atlanta (by way of Europe!) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, it has at long last been announced. Premiering Season 3 nearly four years after its sophomore run ended, the Emmy-winning comedy will return with two episodes that night, starting at 10/9c. And for the first time, each of the season’s 10 episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. Atlanta was at one point earmarked for a January 2021 return, but the pandemic thoroughly squashed that. On the bright-ish side? Series creator and star Donald Glover was able to use the downtime to get ahead on things. “One...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

