Deere & Company

"We should all be concerned about Omicron - but not panicked. If you're fully vaccinated and especially if you got your booster shot, you are highly protected." It came after a back-alley three day beatdown of some significance. It came after the S&P 500 had ceded some value for five of the past six sessions. The Fed had signaled a less accommodative monetary future. Key Senator Joe Manchin had himself signaled the reduced probability of ever increasing fiscal support for the economy, and by extension... financial markets. A new more highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Omicron strain, has taken precedence over the Delta variant of this awful virus seemingly everywhere it has been detected, and done so in a matter of just a few days. Suddenly, businesses more reliant upon physical interaction between human beings were unsure. Suddenly, remote or hybrid white collar work was re-established as the standard wherever possible. Suddenly, fourth quarter economic growth, currently running at a robust estimate of 7.2% (q/q, SAAR) according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, had been cast into a shadowy, dark place, while private economists were slashing their own forward looking projections for economic activity.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO