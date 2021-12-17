ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deere & Company

My Stock Shopping Spree, SPR Show, Cathie and Jamie on China, Crypto Regulation?. I have to admit that I deployed a good bit of cash on Tuesday, far more than I expected to during Thanksgiving week. For a fund that purports to provide exposure to the space economy much...

Country
China
Street.Com

Which Retail Companies Might File Bankruptcy in 2022?

Retail bankruptcy filings could rise in 2022 after a year with a historic low number of filings that were maintained with the help of federal stimulus programs and low interest rates. Many retail companies, however, will seek to renegotiate leases and refinance debt to avoid heading for bankruptcy court, according...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Class A

If You See an Iceberg Isn't it Time to Abandon Ship?. The simple fact is you'll rarely call tops or bottoms but recognizing trends and changes in trends is a key to survival. To see the immediate selling in the stock on the off chance Hindenburg's report could possibly be on SPAQ is downright scary.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Adobe Inc.

The Nasdaq set a record on Thursday for the most stocks hitting new 12-month lows while the index was reaching new all-time highs. I cannot imagine selling any more of this name regardless of how hot this move has been, with one exception. And end you're obsession with the calendar.
STOCKS
Street.Com

StoneCo Ltd. Class A

These recently downgraded names are displaying both quantitative and technical deterioration. While all cyclical equity sectors did well, last week's push into more economically sensitive equities was indeed led by the energy sector. The negative economic impacts from the spread of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are becoming...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 2.05% to $2,928.30 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.02% to 4,696.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $91.03 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Caterpillar Inc.

A lot has changed since June. The technical signals for the maker of construction equipment are firming. CAT's charts are coming back strong -- here's how to approach it, even if you had been stopped out earlier. We had almost forgotten that sometimes Mr. Market can still land a ham-sized...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Omicron, Biden, Market Rally, Covid Fighting Pills, Trading Apple

"We should all be concerned about Omicron - but not panicked. If you're fully vaccinated and especially if you got your booster shot, you are highly protected." It came after a back-alley three day beatdown of some significance. It came after the S&P 500 had ceded some value for five of the past six sessions. The Fed had signaled a less accommodative monetary future. Key Senator Joe Manchin had himself signaled the reduced probability of ever increasing fiscal support for the economy, and by extension... financial markets. A new more highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Omicron strain, has taken precedence over the Delta variant of this awful virus seemingly everywhere it has been detected, and done so in a matter of just a few days. Suddenly, businesses more reliant upon physical interaction between human beings were unsure. Suddenly, remote or hybrid white collar work was re-established as the standard wherever possible. Suddenly, fourth quarter economic growth, currently running at a robust estimate of 7.2% (q/q, SAAR) according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, had been cast into a shadowy, dark place, while private economists were slashing their own forward looking projections for economic activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH

