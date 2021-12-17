ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Many investors are licking their chops as they eye potential beneficiaries of the Build Back Better Act. It could be a few years before construction projects that receive money from the latest federal infrastructure infusion get off the ground. A lot has changed since June. How far behind the...

Street.Com

Adobe Inc.

The Nasdaq set a record on Thursday for the most stocks hitting new 12-month lows while the index was reaching new all-time highs. I cannot imagine selling any more of this name regardless of how hot this move has been, with one exception. And end you're obsession with the calendar.
Street.Com

Caterpillar Inc.

A lot has changed since June. The technical signals for the maker of construction equipment are firming. CAT's charts are coming back strong -- here's how to approach it, even if you had been stopped out earlier. We had almost forgotten that sometimes Mr. Market can still land a ham-sized...
Street.Com

Martin Marietta Looked Bullish Even Before Getting an Upgrade

We last reviewed MLM on Nov. 9 and wrote that, "Traders could go long MLM as close to $420 as possible, risk to $380 for now. The $480 area is our first price target. The round number of $500 is our secondary target." In the daily bar chart of MLM,...
Street.Com

Markets, Data Dump, Student Loans, TikTok, Merck, Trading Salesforce

Twenty-three miles outside of the fallen national capital. All was apparently lost. The seat of government had been forced to flee the city. Snow. Never ending. Heavy for three days now. December 25th, 1777. The winter of agony had only just begun. Sentries stood upon their hats, just to put something beneath their bare feet. Twelve thousand troops, the last hope of the ragtag Continental Army remain in the field. More than three thousand considered unfit for duty due to illness.
Street.Com

The Rally in Vulcan Materials Is Grounded With a Strong Base

We have not looked at the charts of Vulcan Materials (VMC) since way back in 2017, so a fresh look is more than overdue. The company is our nation's largest producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel. In this daily bar chart of VMC, below, we can see that prices...
Street.Com

Our Caterpillar Price Targets Are Inching Higher

We last looked at the charts of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Nov. 9 , when we were constructive on the stock. CAT's base pattern has gotten bigger, so now our charts of the construction equipment giant should have higher upside price targets. In this updated daily bar chart of CAT,...
Street.Com

A Subtle Turn, My Monday Trades, Dominant Omicron, Biden, Not Easy Being Green

It was subtle to be sure. Around midday on Monday, sentiment, which has been poor, may have run into seasonality, which is generally good this time of year. Sure, last week was rather ugly, but as we had discussed that here and elsewhere, the third to last or fiftieth week of the year tends to be a "down" week. Not an awful week, last week was worse than most "week number fifty's" but down nonetheless, at least over a 10-year window, which is my "go to" for studying relevant seasonality. By that same metric, this week tends to run higher more often than not, for an average increase of less than 1%. Same for next week, which is when the actual "Santa Claus Rally'' officially (although the very concept is quite unofficial) kicks off.
Street.Com

The Bear Is Leaving Lots of Paw Prints

For months I have been talking about the stealth bear market that has been developing. While the indexes continued to trend higher, the majority of stocks were breaking down and were far off their highs. The bear market is not so stealthy now. The indexes are catching up to the...
Street.Com

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years. The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has fallen 22% year to date but has soared 91% over the past two years.
Street.Com

Deere & Company

My Stock Shopping Spree, SPR Show, Cathie and Jamie on China, Crypto Regulation?. I have to admit that I deployed a good bit of cash on Tuesday, far more than I expected to during Thanksgiving week. For a fund that purports to provide exposure to the space economy much of...
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC Materials" or the "Company") (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris") (ENTG) - Get Entegris, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris' December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.
TheStreet

Introducing AMP-UP RB From Autonomic Materials, Inc.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Autonomic Materials, Inc. (AMI), a leading developer of smart coatings incorporating microencapsulation technology, announces the expansion of its product portfolio to include AMP-UP TM RB, a self-healing, low VOC protective solution for rebar and structural metals embedded in concrete. Built on AMI's groundbreaking corrosion inhibiting technology platform, AMP-UP RB was explicitly designed for long-term corrosion protection of structural metals embedded in concrete during new construction and concrete repair.
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
