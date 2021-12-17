Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

It was subtle to be sure. Around midday on Monday, sentiment, which has been poor, may have run into seasonality, which is generally good this time of year. Sure, last week was rather ugly, but as we had discussed that here and elsewhere, the third to last or fiftieth week of the year tends to be a "down" week. Not an awful week, last week was worse than most "week number fifty's" but down nonetheless, at least over a 10-year window, which is my "go to" for studying relevant seasonality. By that same metric, this week tends to run higher more often than not, for an average increase of less than 1%. Same for next week, which is when the actual "Santa Claus Rally'' officially (although the very concept is quite unofficial) kicks off.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO