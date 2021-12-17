BREAKING: Disney World EXTENDS Length of Early Theme Park Entry for a Limited Time

55 years ago today the world lost one of the great visionaries. Walt Disney passed away at the age of 65. In his lifetime, he revolutionized many elements of entertainment, most noticeably the animated film, but he also basically invented a few ideas. Technically the theme park existed prior to Disneyland, but nothing quite like Disneyland had existed before it opened in 1955. Walt only lived several years past its opening and barely saw its first major expansion, New Orleans Square, but he was clearly a man with no lack of ideas. If he had lived longer, there’s a good chance Disneyland would be a very different place today.
