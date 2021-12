A New Jersey Transportation Security Administration officer saved a baby’s life when he stopped breathing at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint. A young mother picked up her two-month-old son from his car carrier seat to carry him through the security checkpoint when she realized that he wasn’t breathing, according to a TSA press release. She immediately asked for help from other travelers and began shouting for assistance when she was unsuccessful in rousing him.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO