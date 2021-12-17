ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’: Bowen Yang weighs in on Paul Rudd hosting for 5th time

By Stephanie Thompson
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7sGM_0dPgDLbb00

"Saturday Night Live" has its final show for 2021 on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Paul Rudd is serving as host joining the "five-timers" club.

Teen dead, 4 others taken to hospital after crash involving Angelina Co. Sheriff's car

The Texas Department is investigating a fatal Angelina County crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla. Officials say the driver of a car, now identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. […]
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
Popculture

Paul Rudd Reaches 'SNL' Milestone With Latest Hosting Appearance

Paul Rudd graces the Saturday Night Live stage tonight is what will surely be a memorable close to the show's 2021. While it's not only sure to bring some holiday sketches and great musical performances from Charli XCX, there is also something special about Rudd's return. It will be his fifth time hosting the NBC sketch series. While it's a privilege for an actor to host the program once, let alone fives times, the fifth is special due to an SNL tradition: the Five-Timers Club.
Caledonian Record-News

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
101 WIXX

Bowen Yang reveals Ryan Reynolds took his photo with Taylor Swift after SNL performanceBowen Yang reveals Ryan Reynolds took his photo with Taylor Swift after SNL performance

Imagine wanting to take a picture with Taylor Swift and two other celebrities decide to crash the picture? That happened to Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, who revealed just how lucky he was to have met the singer on the late-night sketch show. Speaking to The Tonight Show Starring...
WUSA

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
Elite Daily

Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
AOL Corp

Paul Rudd gamely opens an omicron-addled 'SNL' with Tom Hanks and Tina Fey

It still wasn't as weird as that time Adam Pally and Ben Schwartz hosted The Late Late Show after a New York City blizzard (remember those?) would've otherwise shut down production. The decision-makers behind Saturday Night Live decided on Saturday to pare things back in light of spiking COVID-19 cases...
