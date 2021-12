LONGVIEW, Texas — A fourth suspect has been indicted in a June gas station robbery in Longview, according to court documents. Craedel Koran Cook Jr., 22, of Princeton, Louisiana, is charged with aggravated robbery and was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. Cook was arrested Thursday and booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was being held without bond on Friday.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO