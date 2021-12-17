ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mindy Kaling Is Wild & Fierce in Leopard-Print D&G Pajamas Matching Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPHlY_0dPgBBzb00

Mindy Kaling makes wrapping gifts super-fierce.

“The Mindy Project” star posted a fun video on Instagram yesterday that showed her jumping from her sleek black night robe to a very fashion-forward outfit. For the ensemble, Kaling popped on a matching leopard-printed set from Dolce & Gabbana that incorporated two pattern contrasting vertical stripes. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace, which elevated the otherwise relaxed moment.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling slipped on a pair of leopard-printed shoes that had a chunky yellow sole that perfectly matched her cozy attire.

Kaling has an innovative, chic taste that helps her makes strong, powerful statements both on the screen and off. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, structured separates , edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and Chanel. She’s also a fan of labels like Pamella Rolland, Sarah Flint, Thom Browne, Omega and Daniela Uribe. For footwear, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from staples such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Sophia Webster and Tory Burch in the form of sleek pumps , breezy heeled sandals and boots of all varieties.

When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Put on a pair of leopard print shoes and add a fierce touch to your loungewear looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhE7z_0dPgBBzb00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Venice Cheetah-Print Canvas Sneakers, $285 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6cpy_0dPgBBzb00
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Daryl Slip-On Sneakers, $158 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI2Ux_0dPgBBzb00
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Memphis Lace Up Sneakers, $650 .

Flip through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Plays Santa in Sharp Gray Suit and Chic Pointed-Toe Flats

Michelle Obama dressed sharply while delivering presents to children at the Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago this week. Accompanied by husband Barack Obama, the former First Lady arrived in a light gray suit with a crosshatch texture. The double-breasted style featured a blazer with sharp lapels, cinched with round black buttons. Obama kept her accessories minimal, pairing the blazer and trousers with pearl drop earrings, her wedding ring and an “M”-shaped ring. Of course, the look also gained added festivity from a large red present. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) For footwear, the “Becoming” author...
POTUS
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Webster
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Jimmy Choo
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopard#D G#Dolce Gabbana#Chanel#Omega#Oscar De La Renta#Saks Fifth Avenue
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Zendaya Is Everyone's Hero In Custom Spiderweb Gown On Red Carpet

Zendaya clearly doesn’t take her title as fashion icon lightly. The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night, donning a custom Valentino gown that featured spiderweb embroidery and a high side slit. She completed the look with a matching mask and rocked her hair in long, straight back cornrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn is a Snow Bunny in Zipped Jumpsuit, Fluffy Hat & Ski Boots for Her First Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn dressed in ski-worthy style in Park City while presenting her Head Sportswear ski-wear collection, Legacy Line, in her debut fashion show. Vonn presented her first show in an all-white look, which included a white zip-up jumpsuit with a black zipper and stripe accents worn atop a matching zipped top. The ensemble was layered beneath a matching coat, which also featured a front zipper. Vonn’s look was complete with a white ribbed hat topped with fluffy pom-poms, creating a sporty and chic “snow bunny” look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy