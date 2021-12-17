Mindy Kaling Is Wild & Fierce in Leopard-Print D&G Pajamas Matching Sneakers

Mindy Kaling makes wrapping gifts super-fierce.

“The Mindy Project” star posted a fun video on Instagram yesterday that showed her jumping from her sleek black night robe to a very fashion-forward outfit. For the ensemble, Kaling popped on a matching leopard-printed set from Dolce & Gabbana that incorporated two pattern contrasting vertical stripes. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace, which elevated the otherwise relaxed moment.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling slipped on a pair of leopard-printed shoes that had a chunky yellow sole that perfectly matched her cozy attire.

Kaling has an innovative, chic taste that helps her makes strong, powerful statements both on the screen and off. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, structured separates , edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and Chanel. She’s also a fan of labels like Pamella Rolland, Sarah Flint, Thom Browne, Omega and Daniela Uribe. For footwear, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from staples such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Sophia Webster and Tory Burch in the form of sleek pumps , breezy heeled sandals and boots of all varieties.

When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Put on a pair of leopard print shoes and add a fierce touch to your loungewear looks.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Venice Cheetah-Print Canvas Sneakers, $285 .

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Daryl Slip-On Sneakers, $158 .

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Memphis Lace Up Sneakers, $650 .

