ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man gets life term for deadly stabbing at Bakersfield motel

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ja0pA_0dPgAHFk00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in the deadly stabbing of a man at a motel was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison.

Jose Luis Valdez Esparza, 24, was also convicted of brandishing a knife at security guards during a robbery at Valley Plaza mall.

On Dec. 6, 2020, police arrived at the Motel 6 on Easton Avenue and found Corey Wayne Thomas, 28, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Thomas was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.

Surveillance footage showed Esparza try to steal from Thomas, according to prosecutors. The men fought and Esparza stabbed Thomas four times.

On March 16, 2021, officers called to the J.C. Penney at Valley Plaza mall learned a suspect identified as Esparza stole merchandise and, confronted by security guards, brandished a knife to get away, prosecutors said.

Esparza was arrested at Wilson Park just east of the mall.

A jury in September found Esparza guilty of second-degree murder and robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

2 dogs died, 4 people displaced in multiple-alarm fire on Morin Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, a 2nd-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex on Morin Court in southwest Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Morin Court near Wilson Road in south Bakersfield at around 6:50 p.m. A 2nd-alarm fire is a severe fire that requires multiple engine and ladder companies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for teen missing for a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who was last seen last week. Ricardo Serrato, 17, was last seen Dec. 16 at around 6:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Pacific Street wearing a red Hollister shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack. He is described as 5’11”, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McFarland police make 2 arrests in deadly San Pedro Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police say they have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting last week on San Pedro Street. A third suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. The shooting that killed 18-year-old Adam Sanchez happened on Dec. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. on San Pedro Street near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Murder#Robbery#Motel#J C Penney#Kern Medical#The J C Penney#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Fresno teachers to replace childrens’ stolen coats

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As a response to the theft of hundreds of donated coats meant for Fresno kids, the Fresno Teachers Association has announced that the organization will make a $2,000 donation to replace the winter wear. The coats and other winter clothing items that were set to be donated to children at King […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Structure fire breaks out overnight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car, a building and apartments caught fire early this morning in central Bakersfield. The fire started as a car fire and quickly engulfed a commercial building and apartments on Chester Avenue near 2nd street around 1:15 a.m., according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. It is unknown how many people were displaced. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Carl’s Jr. catches fire overnight in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Carl’s Jr. caught fire overnight in Downtown Bakersfield. The Carls Jr. in Downtown Bakersfield at F Street and 30th Street caught fire around 1:40 a.m., according to Pulse Point. Both city and county fire crews responded to knock down the blaze, according to witnesses. The cause of the fire was determined to be a short […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy