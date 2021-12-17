ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spike Lee signs new deal to direct, produce films for Netflix

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7ZLt_0dPgADiq00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Spike Lee has signed a new deal with Netflix.

The 64-year-old writer, director and producer landed a multiyear film deal with Netflix that will see him direct and produce new projects for the streaming service.

"Thrilled to share that the Academy Award wining film legend Spike Lee and Netflix have teamed up to form a creative partnership which means, new feature films directed and produced by Spike!" Netflix tweeted Thursday.

Netflix will also invest in and provide financial support for Lee's "ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry."

"There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott and Tendo -- da fearless leaders of Netflix," Lee said, referencing Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and Tendo Nagenda.

"Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, youth must be served," he added.

Lee has collaborated with Netflix on four projects: writing and directing Da 5 Bloods and the series She's Gotta Have It, directing Rodney King and producing See You Yesterday.

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Rapper To Sign Exclusive Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest rapper bringing her talents to television. The Houston hottie has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, it was announced on Thursday (December 16). The partnership will see Megan — whose nascent TV career includes a cameo in NBC’s crime comedy-drama Good Girls —...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Spike Lee
beverlypress.com

Spike Lee will sign books at the Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in partnership with Chronicle Books will host Spike Lee as he signs copies of his new book “SPIKE,” which features rare photographs and director’s commentary on all his cinematic works, from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 17. Lee is a world-renowned, Academy...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Netflix Inks Overall Deal With ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Writer and Producer Kalinda Vazquez

Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with Kalinda Vazquez, who will create, write and produce new series and other projects for the streamer. As her first project under the deal, Vazquez is developing and writing “Arbor Hall,” a young adult mystery thriller. The series will follow a Latina girl who investigates the disappearance of her best friend and discovers a dark underbelly of their exclusive boarding school that goes beyond money and privilege.
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

In Brief: 'How I Met Your Father' drops trailer; Spike Lee's Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...
TV SERIES
ithaca.com

Netflix film lovers’ series finds a new angle on nostalgia

There’s no shortage of entertainment these days aimed at those who measure their lives by the films in their past. I’ve been listening to Josh Olson and Joe Dante’s podcast “The Movies That Made Me” for years. (That’s the one where William Friedkin called “Exorcist II: The Heretic” the worst film ever made.) Then IMDB swooped in with their copycat podcast “Movies That Changed My Life.” And then Netflix spun off “The Movies That Made Us” from their previous series, “The Toys That Made Us.” Not to mention all the special features you can access on DVDs and Blu-Rays; for some reason, I always think of an appreciation of the actor Warren Oates, available on the Criterion Blu-Ray of Monte Hellman’s “Two-Lane Blacktop” (1971).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Film Star#The Academy Award#Strongblacklead#Ted Scott
The Hollywood Reporter

New Regency Extends Film Distribution Deal With Disney

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, has extended a film distribution deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Yariv Milchan’s film and TV production banner had a deal with Fox Filmed Entertainment before 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures were acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2019. New Regency and Fox first teamed up in 1998 and most recently worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and the Oscar-winning The Revenant. The new long term renewal deal will see Disney market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across multiple platforms, with the...
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Lee Gives Update On Her Netflix Film

AJ Mendez, perhaps better known to wrestling fans as AJ Lee, took to social media and announced that production on the film she helped write, Blade of the 47 Ronin, has wrapped up production. “We wrote a movie! And these superheroes just wrapped production! Thank you Universal1440, Tim Kwok, and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy