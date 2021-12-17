ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Gardening: Tools, tools and more tools

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you looking for the perfect gift for the gardener(s) on your Gift List? Think tools!. Here are some basic, good-to-have tools to assist their gardening journey:. Hand trowel – Look for an ergonomic design that feels good in your hand. One with a measuring guide is a...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Grow and Care For a Panda Plant

The panda plant (Kalanchoe tomentosa) is a much-loved succulent known for its interesting pattern and velvety soft feel. In fact, the botanical name of this fun little house plant literally means "covered with fine hairs." Like many succulents, they are easy to care for and make for a perfect companion in a well-lit room in your house. Native to Madagascar, these little succulents can thrive with a little bit of TLC.
GARDENING
Insider

3 easy ways to propagate succulents to get more plants at no cost

Succulents are one of the easiest plants to propagate because they naturally regrow from leaves and stem cuttings. There are three basic ways to propagate succulents: by leaves, stem cuttings, or offsets. Propagating in early spring gives new plantings a chance to grow before going dormant in the winter. Visit...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

11 Woodworking Tools for Beginners

When you're ready to pursue woodworking as a hobby or to make your own furniture, these are the first tools you should buy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tools#Garden Tools#Garden Design#Home Gardening
louisianasportsman.com

Toadfish shrimp tool

Grandma’s gadget makes fast work of peeling, deveining. Thank goodness for Grandmas. If you love fresh shrimp, but wish there was an easier way to peel and devein a big pile of them, Casey Davidson’s grandmother may have saved the day for you. Davidson is the CEO of Toadfish, a South Carolina business that manufactures the Frogmore Shrimp cleaner.
AGRICULTURE
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: Garden tool maintenance important part of gardening

Hello gardening friends, our local weathermen and women are predicting a warmer weather pattern for the next several days. If you are like me, making the time to perform maintenance on garden tools doesn’t rank high on my “to do list” but it is a necessary task. As most other gardening chores are now completed: lawn maintenance and fertilizer application, house plants slowly transitioned indoors, flower beds weeded and mulched, and vegetable beds growing green cover crops or heavily mulched. Of course, if you are like me-you planted a couple vegetable beds for Winter harvest and they are diligently producing daikon radish, collard greens, green onions and bok choi. You know that a little winter preparation can really pay off when spring arrives, but don’t forget that your garden tools need a little TLC as well. Here are some tips on how to keep them in great shape while they await the return of warm, sunny days.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
HGTV

Create Outdoor Garden Tool Storage From a Stock Tank

Start by prepping the cedar boards that will be used to create the lid. Run the boards through a table saw to ensure the edges are straight with clean cuts (Image 1). This will make the seams snug once assembled. Since cedar can be very rough, sand the boards with an orbital sander for a safe, smooth finish (Image 2).
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
gardeningsoul.com

21 Houseplants that Can Grow Without Sunlight

Believe it or not, there are plants that grow without the sun. Even though most plants need light to grow, fortunately, there are plants that grow in indirect sun – so when choosing your indoor garden be sure you have one of these!. Some plants crave the sun, but others...
GARDENING
Elite Daily

The Dark Cottagecore Home Decor Trend Will Give You The Coziest Winter Aesthetic

Cottagecore has been the go-to aesthetic for quite some time. With Tayor Swift’s folklore and TikTok home decor videos really boosting the cottagecore trend, it seems that it’s here to stay. However, cottagecore always has a more spring or fall vibe to it, which is a little less present in the wintertime. That’s where dark cottagecore comes in to reflect your more shadowy winter aesthetic. By shopping dark cottagecore home decor, you can really match your space to how you’re feeling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
themtnear.com

Tools for a positive holiday season

Trevor looked at me with tears spilling onto his cheeks, “I just want to see my cousins for the solstice. We always go to their house. I don’t understand why I don’t get to go this year.” Trevor and I were in the middle of a play therapy session, surrounded by toys of food, dogs, cats, people, playground equipment, a grill, books, and his favorite stuffed animal. Trevor was creating a happy family celebration scene, and then showing me that unseen storm or force would come in and destroy the joyful scene.
NEDERLAND, CO
IGN

Tools and Consumables

Items like Tools and Consumables are limited use things like health or focus flasks, and bombs that can be used for a variety of situations in many ways - for offense and defense. Check the list of items below to learn what they do, and possibly where they are sold...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Fully-Forged BBQ Tools

NOMAD Grills has announced that it will be expanding its range of culinary offerings with the launch of a new set of BBQ Tools and a specialty Chef's Knife. The new toolset, consisting of a spatula, tongs, and large fork, was made from fully-forged, tempered stainless steel of an extra thick gauge. As a result, all of the items are incredibly durable. Meanwhile, each item's handle is made from food-grade silicone capable of withstanding temperatures up to 550° Fahrenheit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Outdoor Life

The Best Multi Tools of 2022

The best multi tools are the ones you carry and use—a lot. Every person has their own unique preferences and needs, so it’s impossible to pick one single product as the best multi tool for everyone. Even in a field of tools that are meant to “do it all,” each tool has its specialties.
TrendHunter.com

Children Meditation Tools

Children are always on the go, but when it is time to wind down or calm down, the ‘Kids Meditation Turtle’ helps with its soothing sounds. Children and parents can choose from nine children-oriented guided meditations and three sleep soundtracks. The base has no screen, creating a screen-free environment giving children a break from the constant blue light and potentially distracting interactions.
KIDS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy