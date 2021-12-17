Long before landing in Tampa, Chris Godwin already was a Buc and a blocker

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin rushes to block Bills cornerback Taron Johnson on a 24-yard Leonard Fournette run in the first quarter of Sunday's 33-27 overtime win against Buffalo. Godwin made two critical blocks on the play. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — His childhood memories are shaded in creamsicle. Even during his prepubescence, when he specialized in pancake blocks instead of post routes, Chris Godwin already was a Buc.

This team of grade-schoolers in the New Castle County Football League even wore orange.

“Just the way the weight classes kind of worked in youth football, from (age) 6 to 9, I was a lineman,” said Godwin, raised in northern Delaware. “On defense you could play whatever you wanted, but I was always, like, one of the bigger kids or taller kids and stuff like that, so I had to play line.”

And he relished it, evolving into as much of a pummeling guard as a pulling one. Nearly two decades later, a lineman still lurks inside that sturdy 6-foot-1 frame.

On the first quarter’s final play last Sunday against the Bills, Leonard Fournette took a Tom Brady swing pass on the left side at Buffalo’s 24-yard line. Godwin, who had lined up in the slot on that side, made the initial block, shoving cornerback Taron Johnson to the turf.

Still slightly ahead of Fournette, he raced down the left sideline to the 10, where his momentum and forearms sent safety Micah Hyde reeling back to the 6. Fournette finally went down inside the 5, setting up a Ryan Succop field goal.

In related news, Godwin also finished the game with 10 catches for 105 yards.

“He’s playing incredible,” quarterback Tom Brady said.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich takes the praise a step further.

“He’s as good as they come,” Leftwich said. “Whatever we ask him to do, he’s able to do it. Like I tell you guys all the time, I’m putting him on linebackers. I’m having him block. I’m giving him responsibilities that you normally wouldn’t give wide receivers and he’s always (up) to the challenge.”

Godwin (92 catches, 1,054 yards, five touchdowns) enters Sunday night’s NFC South home showdown against the Saints on the cusp of franchise history. He needs eight receptions to reach 100 for the season, and only 15 in the last four games to break Keyshawn Johnson’s team single-season record (106).

A 10-catch night Sunday would make him the first Buccaneer ever with three consecutive games of double-digit catches. Preceding that monstrous effort against the Bills was a 15-catch, 143-yard performance in a 30-17 triumph against the Falcons on Dec. 5.

“He has played some great games,” coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s hard to say he’s played better than he has in the past because he’s always played outstanding. (It’s) just his targets have gone up.”

But there again, targets only partially explain why Godwin — in only his fifth season — continues his breakneck evolution from promising to prosperous to potential Ring of Honor inductee: At this juncture, reception totals complement his attributes as a blocker instead of overshadowing them.

Leftwich puts it this way: “He’s as complete as a player can be at a single position.”

“I do enjoy blocking,” Godwin said.

“That’s kind of how I approach the whole thing: We’re all out there together giving it our all. The offensive line, they do a great job blocking for the quarterback, running backs do the same. And those things by turn help receivers be able to get the ball. I kind of see it as me doing my part and reciprocating that love.”

All of which might sound like lip service, if there weren’t a countless number of film clips to corroborate it.

There’s the snippet of him going in motion, from right to left, and chipping Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins effectively enough to spring Giovani Bernard for a 24-yard gain in the teams’ Oct. 31 encounter. Heck, there’s the collegiate clip of him against Wisconsin, blocking a Badgers defender clear out of bounds on an option play.

Bucs veteran run-game coordinator Harold Goodwin said he has seen only two other receivers — projected hall-of-famers Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald — who possess the blocking chops of the 25-year-old Godwin.

“Chris is like an offensive lineman in a wide receiver’s body,” said Goodwin, who observed Ward and Fitzgerald up close daily as a former Steelers and Cardinals assistant.

“Hines Ward was the same way. I remember Hines Ward back in the day would knock people out cold, but you can’t do that anymore in this league. But Chris, we try to do some certain things with him, get him on certain people in certain run schemes. I try not to put the onus on him all the time, but having him on our team, it’s a blessing.”

The ultimate blessing Sunday would manifest itself in a breakthrough. The Bucs (10-3), who have dropped their last six regular-season games to the Saints (6-7), clinch their first NFC South crown in 14 years with a triumph. Beforehand, Godwin will observe his ritual of wearing a prominent athlete’s jersey during pregame.

Then he’ll head back to the locker room and slip on his Bucs attire — complete with a blue collar.

“Oh man, he’s a dog,” Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith said.

“Not many guys are with that at the receiver position. You hear about the business decisions and stuff like that, but you’ve got to be a dog to have all that, to have that smoke. To have Chris and put him in those situations and positions to make those blocks on bigger guys and not shy away from it is huge.”

