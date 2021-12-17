ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

After voter slap, Switzerland tries again with plan to slash emissions

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048cyC_0dPg6Vy700

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland laid out new proposals on Friday for a law to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, pushing ahead with a carbon dioxide tax although eschewing controversial measures to impose levies on flights and car fuel.

The government had to go back to the drawing board after Swiss voters in June rejected its initial plans.

The government proposed maintaining its tax on fossil fuels such as oil and gas of 120 Swiss francs ($130) per tonne of carbon dioxide, while providing companies with an out if they commit to reducing emissions to zero eventually.

The proposal would limit the amount importers, who will be required to offset some emissions, can pass to customers at the fuel pumps to 5 Swiss cents per litre of diesel or benzene.

To promote eco-friendly transport, the government said it would use CO2 taxes to help finance new electric vehicle charging stations, while charging dealers for importing less efficient cars.

The government said it planned to spend 25 million-30 million Swiss francs annually to foster innovations in renewable jet fuel, while requiring airlines to mix fuels from renewable sources into their kerosene when tanking up in Switzerland, as done in the European Union.

Under the plan released for public comment until April, two-thirds of the targeted 50% emissions reduction by 2030 should be achieved domestically, with the rest via climate protection efforts abroad, the government said.

The Climate Action Tracker, which bills itself as a provider of independent scientific analysis measuring government action against targets under the globally agreed Paris Agreement, rated Switzerland “insufficient” overall as of mid-September.

($1 = 0.9205 Swiss francs)

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said. ($1 = 73.6462 roubles) Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet’s Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia. Moscow has increased pressure on big tech...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China securities regulator says VIE compliant companies can list overseas

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday domestic companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures can list overseas, after registering with regulators, provided that they meet compliance requirements. In a set of draft rules published on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would establish...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Independent

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will be made of whether Belgium s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. “It would not be smart not to have a safety net,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, indicating that two plants could remain open,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Greenhouse Gas#Oil And Gas#Carbon Dioxide#Zurich#Swiss#The European Union#Paris Agreement
The Independent

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order.In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules.In launching its legal action, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it sees...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again

For the second time this year, the UK is slashing the grants available to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) as it looks to curb spending and targets less expensive models. “Soaring demand for EVs leads to refocusing of grants on the most affordable zero-emission cars, making best use of taxpayer money,” the UK government said on Wednesday, announcing the changes to its EV incentive policies, the second major change in less than one year.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

The EU Unveils A New Plan To Curb Methane Emissions

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday proposals to curb methane emissions and reduce leaks in the energy sector in the European Union (EU) as part of efforts to put the bloc on a path to climate neutrality by 2050. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, second only to carbon dioxide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
New Scientist

Ethereum cryptocurrency delays emissions-slashing upgrade again

A long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum cryptocurrency network which could slash its energy consumption by 99 per cent has been delayed once more, as a new report reveals that it is using 23 terawatt hours of electricity annually – only slightly less than Ecuador, a country of 18 million people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Taking Its Toll on Heavy Industries

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Austria's vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

ZURICH, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Energy crisis: what can government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises.Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy