Morgan Wade Teases New Song “Run,” Let The Sophomore Album Countdown Begin…

It’s officially “when is Morgan Wade’s second album coming out?” season.

After the success of her critically-acclaimed debut album Reckless, fans are already hungry for more. In the digital age of mass consumption, we’re perpetually jonesin’ for new tunes.

She posted a clip on Instagram of an unreleased song called “Run” and she seems to be leaning into her rootsy, yet pop-influenced, sorta alt-rock sound ( it’s hard to put Morgan Wade in a box people).

Needless to say, it’s super good…

“Bloodshot eyes on the balcony

A bottle of whiskey and his hands all over me

I was looking for the fire escape

You showed up with without a second to waste

What if we run

What if we get away?”

Let’s GO.

Gonna need that new project soon… super soon.