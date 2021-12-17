Morgan Wade Teases New Song “Run,” Let The Sophomore Album Countdown Begin…
It’s officially “when is Morgan Wade’s second album coming out?” season.
After the success of her critically-acclaimed debut album Reckless, fans are already hungry for more. In the digital age of mass consumption, we’re perpetually jonesin’ for new tunes.
She posted a clip on Instagram of an unreleased song called “Run” and she seems to be leaning into her rootsy, yet pop-influenced, sorta alt-rock sound ( it’s hard to put Morgan Wade in a box people).
Needless to say, it’s super good…
“Bloodshot eyes on the balcony
A bottle of whiskey and his hands all over me
I was looking for the fire escape
You showed up with without a second to waste
What if we run
What if we get away?”
Let’s GO.
Gonna need that new project soon… super soon.
