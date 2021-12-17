ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Morgan Wade Teases New Song “Run,” Let The Sophomore Album Countdown Begin…

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9Lai_0dPg5mzN00

It’s officially “when is Morgan Wade’s second album coming out?” season.

After the success of her critically-acclaimed debut album Reckless, fans are already hungry for more. In the digital age of mass consumption, we’re perpetually jonesin’ for new tunes.

She posted a clip on Instagram of an unreleased song called “Run” and she seems to be leaning into her rootsy, yet pop-influenced, sorta alt-rock sound ( it’s hard to put Morgan Wade in a box people).

Needless to say, it’s super good…

“Bloodshot eyes on the balcony

A bottle of whiskey and his hands all over me

I was looking for the fire escape

You showed up with without a second to waste

What if we run

What if we get away?”

Let’s GO.

Gonna need that new project soon… super soon.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's New "Broadway Girls" Song With Morgan Wallen Is Odd, But It Makes A Lot Of Sense

We all know what happened with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The country-rap song ended up becoming the most certified song of all time and it kicked off a superstar career for the 22-year-old industry baby. As country and hip-hop continue to be the leading two music genres in 2021, we have officially found the next song to obsess over as Chicago rapper Lil Durk has connected with Tenessee-based country singer Morgan Wallen for a new song called "Broadway Girls."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Punknews.org

Sweat announce album, release new song

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Gotta Give It Up and will be out January 21 via Pirate's Press Records. The band have also released a new song called "Hit & Run". Sweat released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
upsetmagazine.com

Underoath are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Numb'

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Numb'. It's the latest track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague explains: "Numb feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Countdown
defpen

Cordae Shares Release Date And Cover Art For Sophomore Album

Cordae has been slowly building towards the release of his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, with the release of singles like “Super” and “Sinister” featuring Lil’ Wayne. Now, he’s revealing the release date and cover art for his upcoming project. To make his announcement truly pop, Cordae went full Steve Jobs and presented key details about his upcoming project via keynote presentation.
MUSIC
katsfm.com

Listen to Two New Sevendust Songs Off Expanded ‘Blood & Stone’ Album

Earlier this week, Sevendust unveiled the details behind the expanded deluxe edition of their 13th album, Blood & Stone, which was released last year. Among the five previously unheard tracks that are tacked on to the original release are the new singles "All I Really Know" and "What You Are," both of which can be heard at the bottom of the page.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
popwrapped.com

Joe Kenkel Teases Upcoming Album With New Single “Sweeping”

Chicagoan singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joe Kenkel – of Styrofoam Winos – will drop his sophomore LP, ‘Naturale’ on January 13th and today, PopWrapped are delighted to offer a taste of what fans can expect from the collection by premiering his new single – the first to be lifted from the collection – called “Sweeping” and its video.
MUSIC
wyso.org

Sadbox releases their sophomore album 'Future Copy'

After the release of their debut album The Magic Nothing in 2019, Dayton band Sadbox began work on their next release. Future Copy, the band's sophomore effort, is coming out on December 10, 2021. Sadbox visited the WYSO studios for a live performance on Kaleidoscope and talked to host Juliet...
DAYTON, OH
nextmosh.com

Sylvaine reveals new album details, posts new song + music video

Share the post "Sylvaine reveals new album details, posts new song + music video" Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine will be releasing her fourth studio album, ‘Nova,’ on March 4, 2021! The musician is now releasing the first single, “Nowhere, Still Somewhere,” which is accompanied by a hauntingly beautiful music video. The clip, which was directed by Linnea Syversen, can be found at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Drops "LiveLifeFast" Short Film Ahead Of Upcoming Sophomore Album

December 6, 2021 marked the second anniversary of Compton, California rapper Roddy Ricch's debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In the two years since Ricch exploded onto the scene with his first full-length effort (that won the BET Award for Best Album of the Year), Ricch has racked up the accolades and cemented himself as one of the most promising young artists in hip hop today. While celebrating the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Ricch also celebrated his smash single "The Box" surpassing the 10,000,000 sales threshold to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, and recently, the 23-year-old dropped $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills estate.
COMPTON, CA
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Teases New Song “I Did It Anyway”

Do we have a new heater in the works from Parker McCollum?. It sure as hell seems like it. The man has been on fire here in 2021, dropping his first ever big label album Gold Chain Cowboy, and playing some jam packed shows…. And he’s only going up from...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy