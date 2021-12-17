Bet on Caesars and Flutter After Recent Declines, Wells Fargo Says

The recent slide in i-gaming/U.S. sports betting-related stocks creates a buying opportunity for casino company Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and the Dublin sports-gambling company Flutter Entertainment PDYPY, Wells Fargo said Friday.

“[The] recent pullback in U.S. sport betting/i-gaming-exposed stocks has created some interesting opportunities, and highlight CZR and FLTR as our top ideas for patient investors looking to gain exposure to digital gaming,” the investment firm said.

In the past three months Caesars, Reno, Nev., has dropped 22% and Flutter has given up 28%.

“We remain constructive on U.S. sports betting/i-gaming’s long-term secular growth story,” the analysts wrote in a commentary.

They forecast a 2025 total addressable market of $19.1 billion, implying a 25% compound annualized growth rate from 2021.

Caesars and Flutter "offer the best risk/reward here, as these companies’ management teams have both the credibility and track records to forge a path to profitability,” the analysts said.

“Both have said they expect cash flow to turn positive during 2023.”

To be sure, “We acknowledge that growing concerns over the industry’s path to profitability … are unlikely to go away in the near term, as Ebitda losses probably get worse before they get better,” they said.

To reflect recent market movement, the analysts cut their price target on Caesars to $127 from $145 and on Flutter to 153 pounds ($203) from 170.

As for sports gambling platform DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, “we are more mixed,” they said. “We have less conviction on the path to profitability, and market share trends have been less consistent. But we remain overweight long term.”

At last check Caesars shares were trading up 2.9% at $88.37, Flutter shares were 2.4% higher at $74.94 and DraftKings, Boston, was 7.4% higher at $28.98.