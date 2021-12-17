Country Music Minute-Morgan Wallen Surprises TikTok and 200 needy kids

Morgan Wallen and Ernest are dropping an official studio version of the fan-favorite “Flower Shops” in just a couple weeks. And, ahead of the release, Morgan recently sat down with his friend on the Just Being ERNEST podcast to talk about how they played each other in the Tennessee baseball state championship game a couple years in a row back in high school, how they became friends when Morgan first moved to Nashville, as well as how Morgan’s record-breaking double album, Dangerous, came to be.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO