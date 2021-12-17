ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Country Music Minute-Morgan Wallen Surprises TikTok and 200 needy kids

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s nice to see some positive Morgan Wallen news for a...

www.kfdi.com

Genius

Lil Durk Teams Up With Country Star Morgan Wallen On New Song “Broadway Girls”

Back in October, controversial country star Morgan Wallen shared a snippet of a hip-hop-flavored track called “Broadway Girls.” It quickly blew up on TikTok, leading fans to wonder whether Wallen would release a full version of the song. In a recent podcast interview, Wallen hinted that he had several “options” for the track, and now we know what he was planning: a surprise collaboration with Chicago rapper Lil Durk that arrives on streaming services today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Keith Urban
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1961, Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” became the first country song to go gold. Today in 1973, Lorrie Morgan gave her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry, singing “Paper Roses” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Today in 1974, Billy Swan scored the...
MUSIC
wbch.com

Hardy, Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett are “Goin’ Nowhere” in the grand finale track drop for Hixtape: Vol. 2

Hardy gets an assist from Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett on “Goin’ Nowhere,” the 14th and final track to be released off of Hixtape: Vol. 2. Backed by loud, hard rock-inspired guitar work, the singers trade verses on the song before coming together for a powerful chorus. Lyrically, it’s the story of a guy who’s stuck in the same town he grew up in, with a twist: Sure, “all them daughters’ daddies were right” that he’s “goin’ nowhere,” but as far as he’s concerned, that’s not a bad thing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Salvation Army#Hardy Keith Urban
elizabethton.com

For the kids… Local country music star Carson Peters performs at Hunter Elementary

After appearing on NBC’s The Voice earlier this year, local music artist Carson Peters performed for the students of Hunter Elementary School in Stoney Creek on Thursday. Peters delighted the crowd with a variety of Christmas carols and a few covers from Morgan Wallen and Don Williams as well as a bluegrass favorite, “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”
MUSIC
koxe.com

Take a look at Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen in the music video for ‘Broadway Girls’

Rapper Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen shut down Lower Broadway and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in the music video for their viral single, “Broadway Girls.”. Wallen first teased “Broadway Girls” in early October with a snippet of the track on social media. On Monday (Dec. 20), the GRAMMY-nominated rapper and country hitmaker surprised fans with the release of the new music video, directed by Jerry Productions and Justin Clough.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

JJ Hayes in the Morning Ep. 362-Cortizone Toothpaste

Crazy things you do in the dark when you not fully awake…..NO!! NOT THAT!!! A little more PG than that. Christmas stories from Keith Urban and Brett Eldredge, Good Stuff and more fun and games. 2 days till Christmas, thanks for letting me be a part of your Christmas week.
KEITH URBAN
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Says “Wasted On You” Is His Favorite Song On ‘Dangerous,’ Likely To Be Next Single

Morgan Wallen and Ernest are dropping an official studio version of the fan-favorite “Flower Shops” in just a couple weeks. And, ahead of the release, Morgan recently sat down with his friend on the Just Being ERNEST podcast to talk about how they played each other in the Tennessee baseball state championship game a couple years in a row back in high school, how they became friends when Morgan first moved to Nashville, as well as how Morgan’s record-breaking double album, Dangerous, came to be.
MUSIC
Big Frog 104

If You Want to See Morgan Wallen in New York, It’ll Cost Big Bucks

If you were hoping to see Morgan Wallen when his tour makes one of three stops in New York next summer, you're going to be paying big bucks. The Dangerous tour is almost sold out at SPAC, Darien Lake, and St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. Lawn seats are gone from all three shows. They sold out just days after going on sale on December 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSET

Morgan Wallen adopts 200 angels at Salvation Army Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Country music singer Morgan Wallen made a generous donation to the Salvation Army in Tennessee. Salvation Army Memphis thanked Wallen on Thursday for his recent $20,000 donation to their Angel Tree program, after adopting 200 angels. Wallen and his team went shopping at the Walmart in Memphis...
CHARITIES

