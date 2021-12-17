Country Music Minute-Morgan Wallen Surprises TikTok and 200 needy kids

Hardy gets an assist from Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett on “Goin’ Nowhere,” the 14th and final track to be released off of Hixtape: Vol. 2. Backed by loud, hard rock-inspired guitar work, the singers trade verses on the song before coming together for a powerful chorus. Lyrically, it’s the story of a guy who’s stuck in the same town he grew up in, with a twist: Sure, “all them daughters’ daddies were right” that he’s “goin’ nowhere,” but as far as he’s concerned, that’s not a bad thing.
