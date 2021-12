It’s been a challenging end to 2021 across Wall Street. The record-breaking rise in inflation rates around the world coupled with the emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant and Evergrande uneasiness in Asia has led to widespread sell-offs and the dwindling value of stocks across many industries. But with some long-standing fintech stocks like PayPal (CRYPTO:PYPL) falling by as much as an unprecedented 40%, it’s worth asking why finance companies have been so heavily hit by the Q4 downturns?

