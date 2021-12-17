ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelics Company COMPASS Pathways To Join NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

By Nina Zdinjak
 7 days ago
Psilocybin-focused mental health care company COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) revealed Friday that it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, Dec. 20. “We are proud to announce our addition to the esteemed Nasdaq Biotechnology Index,” George Goldsmith, CEO...

