With all the craziness going on in the NBA the last couple of weeks, it's nice to hear some positive news about the future. Well, at least it's positive for Warriors fans. The Dubs are eyeing a January return for All-Star Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals due to multiple knee ailments. Thompson was spotted practicing solo at Chase Center on Wednesday and, apparently, got a pretty good workout in.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO