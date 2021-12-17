ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

Missing Waterford woman found dead

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

WATERFORD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found dead in the Mohawk River. Diane Primeau, a 67-year-old from Waterford, had been missing since December 1.

Primeau was reported missing by a concerned family member and was last seen leaving her Waterford residence in her vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said no criminal activity is involved in the case.

