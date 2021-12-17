Bills’ Dion Dawkins tests positive for COVID-19 again

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday morning that starting offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second time Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19. The last time was back in August and it was pretty severe as he was hospitalized for a few days with many symptoms.

Dawkins is the second Bills player to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on there on Tuesday.

Dawkins will likely miss Sunday’s home game against the Panthers. However, McDermott did not rule him out. There is a small chance he could play because the NFL updated the COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

Fully vaccinated players can “test out” of COVID-19 protocols and return from quarantine quicker. The NFL provided three testing options for a fully vaccinated individual to return provided he or she is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. In the updated protocols, an individual’s return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his or her initial positive test.

