Sadie Katz To Star In And Produce ‘The Beast Inside’ Through Her New Production Company See You Next Tuesday Films

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Vernon Wells ( Mad Max ), Laurene Landon ( Aramon’s Gate ) and Sadie Katz ( The Bill Murray Experience ) have joined the cast of paranormal horror film The Beast Inside .

Katz and co-writer/director Jim Towns wrote the screenplay, and the film will be produced through Katz’s newly launched See You Next Tuesday Films . Johnny Pasquale and No Mansfield will executive produce with Jimmy Star and Eileen Shapiro on as co-producers.

Beast Inside follows a woman who believes she is possessed by a demon, so a desperate mother  must perform a self exorcism before the demon kills her and moves on to her young son.

“It was important to me to tell more than just a typical possessed woman story, someone who is stuck waiting for someone else to rid her of her demons,” said Katz. “Anne, our lead takes matters into her own hands to save herself and her family.”

After years of generating a horror following, Katz founded See You Next Tuesday Films to take control of her career and tell the stories she wanted to tell, focusing on strong female leads who stand and fight rather than flee into the woods to certain death.

Sadie Katz is represented by John Schultz of Bedford Artists Management, Vernon Wells is represented by Joseph D’Onofrio Management, and Laurene Landon is with Larry Metzger GSK Talent.

Production is underway in Los Angeles.

