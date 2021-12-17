ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee woman charged after newborn’s remains found in storage unit rented for 27 years

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was in court Friday after authorities last week found the skeletal remains of a newborn in a storage unit she rented 27 years ago.

Melissa Sims McCann, 62, of Tullahoma, has been indicted on two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to Craig Northcott, district attorney for Tennessee’s 14th Judicial District. McCann was arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Coffee County Circuit Court.

Northcott said in a statement that Tullahoma police officers were called Nov. 13 to Watts N Storage, where a storage unit’s contents had recently been auctioned off. The prosecutor told the Chattanooga Times Free Press last week that the contents of the unit consisted of a single cooler.

The remains were inside the cooler.

“Upon inspection of the remains, it was not readily apparent if they were human,” the prosecutor said in his statement.

A medical examiner ultimately determined that the remains were those of a human newborn.

Upon checking the storage company’s records, detectives learned that McCann had rented the unit continuously since March 1994. She was in her mid-30s at the time.

“Officers with the Tullahoma Police Department discovered that she rented the unit for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full-term newborn baby, which she delivered at home a few days prior to renting the unit,” Northcott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGEff_0dPg2Bhf00
Remains found: The remains of a newborn were found Nov. 13, 2021, in a cooler inside one of these storage units at Watts N Storage in Tullahoma, Tenn. Melissa Sims McCann, 62, has been charged with abuse of a corpse in the case. (Google)

The baby’s cause of death has not been determined, the Times Free Press reported. Northcott said the autopsy report could take months to complete due to a case backlog.

It was unclear if DNA testing on the badly decomposed remains is possible.

Tullahoma police Chief Jason Williams told the newspaper in an email that his department is dedicated to resolving the cold case, despite the difficulty.

“Any investigation involving a child is difficult, especially during the Christmas season,” Williams wrote.

Northcott said the bizarre case was “certainly unusual” for his jurisdiction, which consists of Coffee County, which is located in central Tennessee about 70 miles northwest of Chattanooga.

“This is the first one of this nature that I have handled personally,” Northcott told the paper.

In a statement on Facebook, Northcott spoke out about the circumstances of the case.

“Heartbreaking, but I hope we can give this baby a little bit of a voice,” he wrote.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

10-month-old boy shot at Memphis mall gets special Christmas gifts from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-month-old boy wounded at a Tennessee mall last month is recovering, and the Memphis Police Department is making sure the child has a happy Christmas. Jaylen Hill was shot five times while his father carried him through the parking lot of the Oak Court Mall in Memphis, WHBQ-TV reported. His father, Jayson Hill, 21, died but the boy survived, the television station reported. He was taken to an area hospital and is recovering.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amazon 18-wheeler dangles off Texas interstate overpass

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler truck crashed on a Texas interstate and dangled over an overpass, leading to major traffic delays on Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San Antonio Police...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 people shot at suburban Chicago mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, located west of Chicago, WLS-TV reported. According to Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz of the Oak Brook Police Department, authorities were alerted...
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Newborn Baby#The Times Free Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida real estate agent accused of targeting homeless men

MIAMI — A South Florida real estate agent may be responsible for the killing of two homeless men and the shooting of a third, authorities said Thursday. Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, of Kendall, was initially jailed early Thursday on a trespassing charge, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. At a news conference later Thursday, Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said Maceo had been arrested again and would be charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Miami Herald reported.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore officer dies a week after shot in ambush

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer who was shot during an ambush last week died Thursday after being removed from life support, authorities said. Keona Holley, 39, a mother of four who joined the police department two years ago, was shot in the head while working an overtime shift early in the morning of Dec. 16, The Sun of Baltimore reported. Holley, who was sitting in her patrol car when she was shot, had been on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the newspaper reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy