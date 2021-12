In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the Flames, along with the rest of the league, will not play again until after Christmas due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, defenceman Juuso Valimaki, who is able to continue playing given that the American Hockey League (AHL) is still going, is hoping to make the most out of his time with the Stockton Heat. In other news, Matthew Coronato, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, is their lone representative at the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, former Flame Curtis Glencross made headlines earlier this week after helping a stranger in need on the side of a highway after she had struck a deer with her vehicle.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO