Guillermo del Toro Releasing Black-and-White Version of ‘Nightmare Alley’

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” exists in a kind of moral murk as its central character goes on a journey that will earn him wealth and influence but will also plunge him into a dark crisis of the soul. Now, the film will get a re-release...

www.middletownpress.com

theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Review: NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021) Feels Like Guillermo del Toro’s Love Letter to the Cinema of Yesteryear

As someone who has been a fan of Guillermo del Toro’s entire filmography for nearly three decades now (was Cronos really released in the early ’90s? Egads.) and knowing what a cinephile he is, I was excited to see his take on Nightmare Alley, William Lindsay Gresham’s novel that was previously adapted by Edmund Goulding in his unforgettable noir about the dangers of man’s pursuit of power that has gone on to become a bona fide cinematic classic since its release. Thankfully, del Toro’s efforts do not disappoint here. Nightmare Alley may not be del Toro’s most provocative work, nor does it have that intangible, unexpected spark of storytelling ingenuity that I’ve enjoyed in some of his other filmic projects like The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone, and the aforementioned Cronos. But what I really loved about del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is that it felt like his own intoxicating love letter to a bygone era in Hollywood, as well as a gorgeously haunting cautionary tale as old as time that features incredible performances from both Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY Advance Screenings Wednesday and Thursday Evenings at The Hi-Pointe in St. Louis

“Step right up and behold one of the unexplained mysteries of the universe! Is he a man or beast? “. The Hi-Pointe Theater (1005 McCausland Ave in St. Louis), the best place in St. Louis to see movies! The Hi-Pointe has the best popcorn, the biggest screen, and a great beer selection! No reservations required at The Hi-Pointe. Just show up! uillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY opens this Friday December 17th at The Hi-Pointe. They will be hosting advance screenings of NIGHTMARE ALLEY Wednesda ythe 15th and Thursday the 16th at 7pm. The Hi-Pointe’s site can be found HERE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Third Coast Review

Review: In Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Drama Nightmare Alley, Strong Performances Match a Bold Aesthetic

I’ve had enough conversations with director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) over the years to know two things about him: 1) he has the soul of an artist trapped inside the mind of a genre-loving kid, and 2) he’s been waiting to get a bit ruthless in his work for a long time. We’ve seen evidence of this second point in mild doses in his work for years, but with his telling of the Lindsay Gresham novel Nightmare Alley, he cuts loose in a way I’ve been waiting to see him do for ages. In many of his films, he wants us to like—or at least feel compassion for—his monsters, but here, he’s more interested in having us simply observe those who are wicked and decide if they are worth feeling any empathy toward. And he’s fine if we decide against doing so.
MOVIES
Collider

Guillermo del Toro, Rooney Mara & Richard Jenkins on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Film Noirs, and the Importance of the Color Red in the Film

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Nightmare Alley.]. From director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and adapted from the William Lindsay Gresham novel, the noir thriller Nightmare Alley follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a down-on-his-luck man who finds himself intrigued by the clairvoyant (Toni Collette) at a traveling carnival and everything that world represents. After Molly (Rooney Mara), a performer who can absorb any amount of voltage, agrees to leave with him, Stan decides to use the tricks he’s learned to con a tycoon (Richard Jenkins), but when he finds himself directly in the path of Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he realizes that she may ultimately turn out to be more dangerous than mysterious.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

It’s the Suite Life of Kodi Smit-McPhee. With no less than six critics wins under his over-sized cowboy hat, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) has quickly emerged as the supporting actor frontrunner after months of the category looking like a nebulous cloud of open possibility. The 25-year old Australian actor has won NYFCC, Washington DC, Boston Online, New York Online, Philadelphia and South Eastern so far and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In a top two contender film that’s going to earn multiple nominations, Smit-McPhee is peaking at just the right time.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Says Leonardo DiCaprio Was Never Up For Bradley Cooper’s Role in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to figure out what to do after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” reports started coming up about some of the biggest A-list filmmakers working today trying to nab him for roles. One of those names was Paul Thomas Anderson, who was developing the film that would go on to be known as “Licorice Pizza.” The rumor went that DiCaprio passed on the film and his role eventually went to Bradley Cooper. But according to Anderson, that’s not actually how it happened.
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Dirty Harry’ Paved the Way for 50 Years of Complicated Movie Cops

One thing that all the great, iconic, landmark Hollywood films of any era have in common is universality. As Clint Eastwood’s iconic serial killer thriller “Dirty Harry” turns 50 this week, the Don Siegel film’s rocky critical reception back in 1971 only temporarily obscured the pic’s primal pull and lasting (not “Sudden”) impact. Like “Casablanca” and “The Best Years of Our Lives,” both powerfully relevant to World War II survivors, or “Grapes of Wrath,” which spoke to Depression era audiences, or “In the Heat of the Night”  with its relevance to the Civil Rights revolution, “Harry” was the man of...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES

