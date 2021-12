With all the uncertainty in Washington D.C. right now, it's being reported that some Americans could get two stimulus checks this winter. BGR reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently addressed the lack of child tax credit payments in January by implying that eligible families could receive a double payment in February, equaling the amount of two checks. "If we get it done in January," she said, "we've talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option."

