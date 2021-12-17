ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Construction materials company to build facility in Florence

By Braley Dodson
 7 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-site construction company plans to build a facility in Florence, the business announced Friday.

Innovative Construction Group (IGC), will build a facility at 2570 Florence Harllee Blvd., according to the company, investing $35.6 million and creating 179 jobs.

The company, a subsidiary of Pulte Group, Inc., is an off-site construction company that offers services such as framing, design services, wall panels and other products.

The facility is expected to become operational in the first half of next year.

Florence County has awarded a $1 million grant to help IGC with related costs, according to the announcement.

Gov. Henry McMaster said in the announcement that the move “will have an immediate impact on the region.”

“We wish them the best of luck here in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here for a long time,” he said.

Florence area leaders echoed the sentiment.

“We are delighted ICG chose Florence County to locate, and we know that this move will not only help them to push the industry forward, but their capital investment and job creation will enhance our local economy,” Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr., said in a statement. “We look forward to long and prosperous relationships with ICG.”

Visit the company’s website to learn more about available jobs.

