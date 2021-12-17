ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Deputies Find Body in Charred Remains of Poway Home Early Friday

By City News Service
 7 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A person was found dead Friday in a house the burned near Espola Road in Poway.

The unidentified person was found in a home “fully engulfed in flames” at 14840 Crocker Road at 2:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

During an attempt to contact any occupants of the home by breaking windows, one deputy noticed a body lying in a bedroom. The victim made no response to the deputies attempts to make contact, the department reported.

“Dialogue was attempted with the victim, but the deputy received no response,” Sgt. Greg Hampton said in a release. “Seconds later, the victim’s body was overcome by flames.”

The Poway Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Department bomb/arson detectives also responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. No other information was released.

Police Probe 52-Year-Old Woman’s ‘Suspicious’ Death at Clairemont Mesa Home

San Diego police announced an investigation Wednesday into the “suspicious” death of a woman found inside a Clairemont Mesa home earlier this week. The unidentified 52-year-old woman was found dead Monday at a home at 3600 Mount Abbey Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department, who said it is unknown how or when the woman died, “but she had been deceased for some time” when officers checked the residence.
Poway Woman Killed in Solo Car Crash on State Route 67 Identified

Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 84-year old motorist who was killed in a solo car crash earlier this month on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain. Angeline Galanti lost control of the 2006 Toyota Corolla she was driving while heading south in the 14500 block of state Route 67 in Poway about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Truck-Sprinter Collision in Escondido

A driver sustained minor injuries Monday after his truck collided with a Sprinter train, an Escondido Police Department official said. The incident happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at 740 Enterprise St. After the unidentified man’s truck collided with the Sprinter, it then knocked over a fire hydrant, “creating quite a water show,” said police Lt. Mark Petersen.
Man Suffers Major Injuries After Car Stops on I-8 In El Cajon

A man who ran out of gas on Interstate 8 in El Cajon was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday. The 22-year-old man’s 2002 gold Buick ran out of fuel about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, forcing him to a complete stop in the middle of the right hand lane of east I-8 near Mollison Avenue, CHP Public Information Officer Marr Baranowski said.
