IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College is welcoming students back on campus for the winter and spring semester for an enhanced mix of in-person and online learning and student services. IVC’s application window is in full swing with winter classes beginning Jan. 3, and the spring session beginning Feb. 14. The spring schedule will feature many enhanced learning options with approximately 50 percent being available in person, particularly those with labs and hands-on skills training, and still with many classes available in online or hybrid formats.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO