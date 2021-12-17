King County Elections chief said printed ballots, like those used in Sawant recall election, improve access

Washington County Commission on Aging needs donations. My dad worked hard all his life. He served our country in the Marine Corps, and he served our beloved Washington County in the Roads Department for 24 years, 9 months, and 13 days. He faithfully went to work daily until he was seriously injured on the job in 1993. A tree that was being removed, changed course due to a wind gust and struck him as he stood on Trego Mountain Road. His back, right leg and hand were broken, and in a matter of seconds life completely changed. When he was injured, I learned a valuable lesson as a 12-year-old boy: We need each other.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO