Elections

King County Elections chief said printed ballots, like those used in Sawant recall election, improve access

By Chris Daniels - KING5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's a program that we've offered our voters...

The Herald-Mail

Commission on Aging is helping those in need; county commissioners are Grinches to election workers

Washington County Commission on Aging needs donations. My dad worked hard all his life. He served our country in the Marine Corps, and he served our beloved Washington County in the Roads Department for 24 years, 9 months, and 13 days. He faithfully went to work daily until he was seriously injured on the job in 1993. A tree that was being removed, changed course due to a wind gust and struck him as he stood on Trego Mountain Road. His back, right leg and hand were broken, and in a matter of seconds life completely changed. When he was injured, I learned a valuable lesson as a 12-year-old boy: We need each other.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mercercountyoutlook.net

Mercer County Board Of Elections…Recall Petitions On Upcoming Meeting Agenda

(12-15-21) According to Board Director Kristi Rable, the Mercer County Board of Elections has on its agenda to discuss the recall petitions for four Celina City Council members (Mike Sovinski , Myron Buxton, Eric Lochtefeld and June Scott). The item is set to be discussed at the regular board meeting to be held on Tuesday, December 21st at 10am.
ELECTIONS
neusenews.com

Greene County Elections office is moving

The Greene County Elections office is moving from 110 SE First Street in Snow Hill (behind the courthouse), to their new office location at 104 Hines Street also in Snow Hill. The new office location is where the old Building Inspection and Greene County Transportation office was located. They had been in the old office since 1996.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
ourcommunitynow.com

Recall elections in Seattle are anything but predictable

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant apparently overcame an attempt to recall her by a very narrow margin this month. Its likely failure is good news for her — she stays in office — but what does the narrow margin signal more broadly?
SEATTLE, WA
Politics
Elections
1011now.com

Recall election for Saunders County Board member

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night had breaking election news out of Saunders County. Unofficial results show a tally of 712-271 where County Board Chair Doris Karloff has been recalled, in favor of removing her from office. The results will need to be certified. Along with being board chair,...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WJCL

Chatham County Board of Elections names new supervisor of elections

The Chatham County Board of Elections has a new supervisor of elections. Billy Wooten was named by the board at their Dec. 13 meeting. Wooten had been serving in an interim capacity since the retirement of longtime elections supervisor, Russell Bridges, earlier this year. “The Board has been very pleased...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
abc12.com

Michigan election board approves language for payday loan ballot petition

LANSING, Mich (AP) - A coalition took a step closer in its effort to have voters decide how Michigan should cap interest rates on payday loans. Michiganders for Fair Lending on Tuesday won the approval of the Board of State Canvassers for the language on its proposed petition to put the issue on the November 2022 ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
kggfradio.com

Recall Election Votes Certified

The Labette County Board of Canvassers certified the votes from last week's recall election of Commissioner Brian Kinzie. The votes were 844 for the recall and 591 against. Commissioner Lonie Addis says this is a historic day in the county. Commissioner Kinzie was not present at the meeting and after...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Board Of Elections' Statement On Ballot Scanner Modems

The Watauga County Board of Elections released a statement on Thursday regarding modems in ballot-counting machines. According to the statement, since 2002, the Board has used M100 ballot scanners to count ballots, purchased from Printelect, a North Carolina company. The board's 31 scanners have been used in every election since then.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ClarkCountyToday

Charter Review Commission forwards amendment measures for 2022 general election ballot

VANCOUVER – The Clark County Charter Review Commission this week voted to place six charter amendment proposals on the November 2022, general election ballot. Resolution 2021-8, authorizing the county auditor to implement ranked-choice voting for county elected officials’ positions. Resolution 2021-9, requiring the county council during the appointment...
VANCOUVER, WA
thepenobscottimes.com

Old Town swears in new councilors after an election with no one on the ballot

Old Town swore in two new councilors and promoted the City Council’s vice president to president on Monday, marking the end of an unusual election cycle for the city. The swearing-in of the council’s two newcomers came after voters encountered a blank ballot because no one filed paperwork in time to be an official candidate for the two vacancies. The two seats were held by Kyle Smart, the council president, and Councilor Shirley Brissette, but both decided against seeking reelection.
OLD TOWN, ME

