Scouring the NFL DFS player pool and finding the best matchups and the players with the highest ceilings is a challenge every week. It’s a task made even more complicated by the league’s recent COVID-19 outbreak. The league reduced the amount of time it takes to test off of the COVID-19 list, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in just about every game. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are both coming off massive games against the Chargers. Both, however, are in jeopardy of missing a Week 16 matchup with the Steelers after positive tests.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO