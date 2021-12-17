ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee woman charged after newborn’s remains found in storage unit rented for 27 years

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was in court Friday after authorities last week found the skeletal remains of a newborn in a storage unit she rented 27 years ago.

Melissa Sims McCann, 62, of Tullahoma, has been indicted on two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to Craig Northcott, district attorney for Tennessee’s 14th Judicial District. McCann was arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Coffee County Circuit Court.

Northcott said in a statement that Tullahoma police officers were called Nov. 13 to Watts N Storage, where a storage unit’s contents had recently been auctioned off. The prosecutor told the Chattanooga Times Free Press last week that the contents of the unit consisted of a single cooler.

The remains were inside the cooler.

“Upon inspection of the remains, it was not readily apparent if they were human,” the prosecutor said in his statement.

A medical examiner ultimately determined that the remains were those of a human newborn.

Upon checking the storage company’s records, detectives learned that McCann had rented the unit continuously since March 1994. She was in her mid-30s at the time.

“Officers with the Tullahoma Police Department discovered that she rented the unit for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full-term newborn baby, which she delivered at home a few days prior to renting the unit,” Northcott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UN3DO_0dPfvEvZ00
Remains found: The remains of a newborn were found Nov. 13, 2021, in a cooler inside one of these storage units at Watts N Storage in Tullahoma, Tenn. Melissa Sims McCann, 62, has been charged with abuse of a corpse in the case. (Google)

The baby’s cause of death has not been determined, the Times Free Press reported. Northcott said the autopsy report could take months to complete due to a case backlog.

It was unclear if DNA testing on the badly decomposed remains is possible.

Tullahoma police Chief Jason Williams told the newspaper in an email that his department is dedicated to resolving the cold case, despite the difficulty.

“Any investigation involving a child is difficult, especially during the Christmas season,” Williams wrote.

Northcott said the bizarre case was “certainly unusual” for his jurisdiction, which consists of Coffee County, which is located in central Tennessee about 70 miles northwest of Chattanooga.

“This is the first one of this nature that I have handled personally,” Northcott told the paper.

In a statement on Facebook, Northcott spoke out about the circumstances of the case.

“Heartbreaking, but I hope we can give this baby a little bit of a voice,” he wrote.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amazon 18-wheeler dangles off Texas interstate overpass

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler truck crashed on a Texas interstate and was dangling over an overpass, leading to major traffic delays on Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San Antonio...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa penguin statue hit by SUV

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a man drove an SUV into Stella the Stewardess, a penguin statue, near East 15th Street and South Troost Avenue Friday morning. Lieutenant Darren Bristow said a man drove off the road and hit the penguin statue and then hit a tree. The...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida real estate agent accused of targeting homeless men

MIAMI — A South Florida real estate agent may be responsible for the killing of two homeless men and the shooting of a third, authorities said Thursday. Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, of Kendall, was initially jailed early Thursday on a trespassing charge, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. At a news conference later Thursday, Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said Maceo had been arrested again and would be charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Miami Herald reported.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy