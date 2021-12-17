Saints DE Cam Jordan officially activated off the COVID-reserve list, practices Thursday

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
The list of players on the New Orleans Saints‘ reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow ahead of a Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the team announced that star safety Malcolm Jenkins was bound for the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Nick Underhill. The 34-year-old was one of nine additions the Saints made to the list today.
The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Thursday, December 23, 2021:. The New Orleans Saints placed tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
After the Saints' 9-0 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Twitter has been abuzz all week with plenty of banter going back and forth between Saints fans and the Tampa Bay camp. On Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton joined in on the fun. Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins chimed in...
The Saints might not have Drew Brees, but the star power clearly remains with four New Orleans players named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But one notable defender was snubbed yet again. See the latest on WWL and Audacy.
The Saints were busy on Christmas Eve, signing veteran QB Blake Bortles amid their latest outbreak which has landed a 12th player on the COVID list. But Sean Payton is making his return after a week absence. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on the first injury report of the week. The Saints did not practice on Thursday in efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19 positive cases on the roster that has seen 11 players this week placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
The New Orleans Saints placed tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22. On Tuesday, the Saints placed tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list. Trautman, in his second season out of Dayton, has 26 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown in 11 games...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career. The honor comes following his Week 15 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jordan became the 38th player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks...
With the latest round of COVID madness, it appears rookie Ian Book could make his NFL debut as the Saints starting quarterback in Week 16. So what should you expect? See what his teammate and OC had to say on WWL and Audacy.
