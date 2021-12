COLUMBUS, Ohio — The house on Westview Terrance in Lithopolis would not have stood out among the rest, but that is no longer the case. On Wednesday, first responders found the bodies of 29-year-old Kiara Anderson and 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, as well as their kids, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO