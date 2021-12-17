ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Company Sells Out of Tickets From U.K. to France Ahead of New Travel Restrictions

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Train company Eurostar's tickets sold out after France announced on Thursday that it would restrict travel to and from the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ecuador mandates jabs, Italy to enforce masks outdoors as Omicron rages

Italy reintroduced mandatory masks outdoors and Ecuador made vaccines compulsory for nearly all on Thursday in an effort to combat coronavirus infections fired globally by the Omicron variant ahead of Christmas. More stringent than most, China shut down a city of 13 million people to extinguish a tiny Delta variant outbreak, pursuing its zero Covid-19 goal, while Spain will require masks in some outdoor settings. British experts said the risk of hospitalisation was as much as 70 percent lower among people infected with Omicron compared to the previously dominant Delta strain. Scientists have welcomed the similar conclusions of two British studies, but warned that Omicron is highly contagious and could still lead to more overall severe cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy bans New Year events as COVID infections surge

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy has tightened restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high, the government said on Thursday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said mask wearing would be compulsory outdoors again and ordered people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit still a ‘lose, lose’ situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision. Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27....
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop himMarkets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wildMarkets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

US to lift travel ban on southern Africa: official

The United States will next week lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected, officials said Friday. Countries around the world restricted travel from southern Africa after the variant was detected in South Africa, which reported Omicron to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. WHO and the United Nations spoke out against the travel bans, and officials in South Africa said they were being punished for identifying the strain and being transparent. "The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," Kevin Munoz, the White House assistant press secretary, said on Twitter.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France to start legal action against UK on fishing licences in ‘very first days of January’

France will start legal action against the UK over the post-Brexit fishing row within weeks, a French minister has said. Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday the case will go before a special tribunal in the “very first days of January”. It comes days after France said it would seek European Union legal action against the UK over the months-long dispute centred around the number of fishing licences granted after Brexit. Mr Beaune said last week Paris would ask the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings “for licences we are entitled to get”. He...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#To France#Eurostar#Non French#European Union#Omicron#British#The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW

These are the biggest exports from Indiana

(STACKER) — Significant drops in transport and travel due to coronavirus drove American exports in 2020 down 15.7% to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data released Feb. 5, 2021. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the […]
INDIANA STATE
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
newsy.com

U.K., France Place New Restrictions As Omicron Surges

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will essentially put Britain into another lockdown by stealth. British restaurants and pubs appealed to the government for business rates relief and value-added tax discounts, warning that fears about...
Washington Times

France bans nonessential travel from the U.K., fearing omicron surge

France will ban nonessential travel from the U.K. on Saturday to try and slow the omicron variant that is surging on the other side of the English Channel. It is a sign that European countries are tightening rules on each other after early travel bans focused on South Africa, where omicron was first detected.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
683K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy