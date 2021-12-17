SC man receives 33-year prison sentence in 2019 death of girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend to death in 2019, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitors Office.

Charvix L. Wright, 40, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusions of a 3-day jury trial. He pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence prior to the trial.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued a 30-year prison on voluntary manslaughter, a concurrent 5-year prison on possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a consecutive 3-year prison sentence for possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Wright shot 23-year-old Quanisha D. “Queenie,” Fernanders, 23, to death on Aug. 3, 2019. Wright called 911 and admitted to shooting his girlfriend in self-defense at the couple’s Baltimore Street home.

When Spartanburg police arrived at the scene, they found Fernanders in a bedroom with a fatal head wound. Wright told the initial responding officers the couple was arguing when Fernanders lunged at him with a kitchen knife in her hand. Wright said he shot Fernanders with a .25 handgun by accident in self-defense. The gun was recovered at the scene.

The knife was found on the victim’s body in an awkward position, the solicitor’s office said. Fernanders had blood on her body but the knife did not have any blood on it. At his bond hearing, Wright said he hugged and kissed Fernanders, but he didn’t have any blood on his clothes or his body.

Solicitor Barry Barnette utilized law enforcement testimony, lay witness testimony, forensic evidence as well as the cross-examination of Wright during the trial to disprove the story. Barnette questioned why Fernanders did not have any defensive wounds or blood on his body. Barnette also questioned why Wright called family and a co-worker after the shooting and waited nearly 35 minutes to call 911.

“Charvix Wright shot Ms. Fernanders in an act of rage and he proceeded to manipulate the crime scene,” Barnette said.

Wright’s prior criminal record included convictions for third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and drug offenses. He was prohibited by state and federal law from possessing a weapon.

