ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

SC man receives 33-year prison sentence in 2019 death of girlfriend

By Emily Smith
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMgxD_0dPftC5h00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend to death in 2019, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitors Office.

Charvix L. Wright, 40, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusions of a 3-day jury trial. He pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence prior to the trial.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued a 30-year prison on voluntary manslaughter, a concurrent 5-year prison on possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a consecutive 3-year prison sentence for possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Man charged with murder in death of missing SC woman

Wright shot 23-year-old Quanisha D. “Queenie,” Fernanders, 23, to death on Aug. 3, 2019. Wright called 911 and admitted to shooting his girlfriend in self-defense at the couple’s Baltimore Street home.

When Spartanburg police arrived at the scene, they found Fernanders in a bedroom with a fatal head wound. Wright told the initial responding officers the couple was arguing when Fernanders lunged at him with a kitchen knife in her hand. Wright said he shot Fernanders with a .25 handgun by accident in self-defense. The gun was recovered at the scene.

The knife was found on the victim’s body in an awkward position, the solicitor’s office said. Fernanders had blood on her body but the knife did not have any blood on it. At his bond hearing, Wright said he hugged and kissed Fernanders, but he didn’t have any blood on his clothes or his body.

‘Substantial bust’: Deputies seize 3,500 Fentanyl pills from Lenoir man charged with drug trafficking

Solicitor Barry Barnette utilized law enforcement testimony, lay witness testimony, forensic evidence as well as the cross-examination of Wright during the trial to disprove the story. Barnette questioned why Fernanders did not have any defensive wounds or blood on his body. Barnette also questioned why Wright called family and a co-worker after the shooting and waited nearly 35 minutes to call 911.

“Charvix Wright shot Ms. Fernanders in an act of rage and he proceeded to manipulate the crime scene,” Barnette said.

Wright’s prior criminal record included convictions for third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and drug offenses. He was prohibited by state and federal law from possessing a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

High Point man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derham Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Domestic Violence#Circuit
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect forces woman into car, flees scene in east Charlotte; suspect found dead after chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect accused of forcing a woman into a car, fleeing police, and shooting at officers Wednesday night was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation just after 8:41 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy