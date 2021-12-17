Ohio orders National Guard to assist with understaff hospitals

During a press briefing on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the National Guard in Ohio to assist hospitals with staffing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeWine plans to have 1,050 National Guard members assist with the understaffing issues because of the spread of the Delta variant.

We cannot thank them enough for the work they have done and that they continue to do,” DeWine said.

Ohio state officials are also working with a staffing company to assist with the current staffing issue.

During the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. DeWine mentioned that a bed shortage was the main issue but is not the current problem facing Ohio hospitals

The Governor also suggested that school districts require mask-wearing for the next four weeks.

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.