DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Area residents are being warned about recent gift card scams that have resulted in some people out thousands of dollars. Multiple reports over the last several weeks indicate victims have fallen for scams where con artists encourage their victim to use gift cards as a form of payment. Experts say if you’re directed to buy one or more gift cards, often referred to as “electronic vouchers”; you’re told to share the numbers on the back of the gift card, or a request comes from someone you wouldn’t expect to ask for money it is likely a scam.

AARP ・ 9 DAYS AGO