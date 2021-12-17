ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Album Review: Michael Sebastian - Afiye

By Aidan Grant
Cover picture for the articleLondon-based multi-instrumentalist and electronic producer Michael Sebastian returns with his latest studio album Afiye, a follow-up to Kayanda released back in 2018. Born in Cape Town, Sebastian has managed to craft his unique sound and way of storytelling throughout his artistic journey drawing from an array of influences and genres from...

Comments / 0

