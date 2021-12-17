Album Review: Michael Sebastian - Afiye

Teen post-rock sister trio Circus Trees prove that age is just a number in their first album, Delusions. Circus Trees contribute a young female perspective to the ever-growing post-rock movement on their new album, Delusions. The McCarthy sisters—bassist and keys player Edmee, 15, lead guitarist and singer Fin, 16, and drummer Giuls, 19—started playing music when they were very young, inspired by one of their older brothers, Eoghan McCarthy, who plays guitar and bass for the band The Light Inside Me Is Dead. Following their 2019 debut EP, Sakura, the band released Delusions in August of 2020, and it “hit closer to home.” “It’s more personal to us. It’s more emotional to us as well,” said Fin. The album features intense instrumentals paired with sparse yet meaningful lyrics as the sisters pack an enormous punch.

