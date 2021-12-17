ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeWine calls up national guard to help with hospital staffing shortages

By NBC4 Staff, Brian Hofmann
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

In addition, state officials are working with an Ohio healthcare staffing company to help, DeWine announced during a news conference. He described the main issue not as available beds, like it was earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, but of staffing, saying the past 22 months have taken their toll on workers.

“We cannot thank them enough for the work they have done and that they continue to do,” DeWine said.

A total of 1,050 members of the National Guard have been activated, with them going into hospitals starting Monday so they are in place at least until the end of the holiday season. DeWine said his concern is related to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, especially in the northern portion of the state, and as cases of the newer omicron variant are starting to be reported .

He also asked that state school districts require mask-wearing for the next four weeks.

DeWine spoke from the governor’s residence in Bexley. He is under quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 . He and his wife, Fran, have twice tested negative for contracting the disease. Both have been vaccinated and received booster shots .

WOWK 13 News

One-on-one: Amanda Barren interviews Gov. DeWine

BEXLEY, OHIO (WOWK) – Broadband expansion is on Governor Mike DeWine’s mind as we approach the start of 2022. “I liken this to where we were 100 years ago 90 years ago in regards to rural electrification where cities had and the farmers didn’t have it and had to make extra effort to go out […]
BEXLEY, OH
WOWK 13 News

COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday update: Another record day as nearly 16,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases […]
OHIO STATE
