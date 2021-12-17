Judge strikes down Morgantown’s citizen police review board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Citizens Advisory Review Board, aimed at providing oversight of Morgantown’s police department, which was approved by Morgantown City Council, last May , has been struck down by a judge.

As they had promised to do, immediately after the ordinance was approved, the Monongalia-Preston Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) filed a lawsuit against the city.

On Thursday, Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker “declared to be legally invalid and she enjoined the City from implementing it,” according to Teresa Toriseva, attorney for FOP.

Toriseva’s argument was that “civil service laws apply to every police officer (and firefighter) in WV and it sets forth a complete system to hire, fire, promote, discipline, etc. police officers,” she said.

Prior to the board being created, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to Morgantown City Council explaining that it was his office’s opinion that the board would not pass legal muster .

12 News reached out to Morgantown officials for their reaction to the decision but has not yet received a response. City offices are closed on Fridays.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.