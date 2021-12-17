ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50,000 Facebook users may have been spied on by companies, Meta says

By Megan Hadley
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, says that private surveillance companies may be responsible for hacking and spying on about 50,000 Facebook user accounts.

The company said in a blog post Thursday that it alerted users about "cyber-mercenaries" who consisted of seven different surveillance companies in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia.

"As a result of our months-long investigation, we took action against seven different surveillance-for-hire entities," Meta said in the post.

Meta said the entities "provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients."

According to the post, global surveillance-for-hire industries target users across the Internet to collect intelligence and manipulate them into revealing information or compromise their devices and accounts.

In this case, Meta said, the surveillance companies targeted journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes and families of opposition and human rights activists.

The company noted, though, that it's difficult to discern the purpose or legitimacy of such targeting.

Meta said that it took action against Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox and an unknown Chinese entity.

